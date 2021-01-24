Man seriously injured in St Paul’s Bay brawl

A 40-year-old man has been hospitalized after getting involved in an argument in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said their assistance was requested in Triq ix-Xtut, St Paul’s Bay at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

When arriving onsite, the man was nowhere to be found by police and a hospital medical team. Moments later police were informed he was being assisted medically at the Mosta Health Centre.

Investigations showed the victim was attacked by another man and was hit with a glass.

The man was certified as suffering from grievous injuries and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

District police investigations are ongoing.