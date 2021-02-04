Two hospitalised in St Paul's Bay traffic accident

Two people were hospitalised after a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at around 7:30pm in Triq il-Mosta.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident.

The police said a Kia Sportage driven by a 60-year-old man of Naxxar, a Dacia Sandero driven by an Italian man, aged 29, who lives in Zebbug and a Mazda Demio driven by a 25-year-old man of Naxxar were involved in the accident, while a Chevrolet that was parked in the area was also hit.

A woman, aged 59 of Naxxar, who was a passenger in the Kia, and the Italian driver were taken to hospital. The first with slight injuries and the latter with grievous injuries.

No other persons involved in the accident were injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.