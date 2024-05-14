STMicroelectronics advances Malta's semiconductor sector

During a visit to the Kirkop STMicroelectronics factory, Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his confidence in Malta's potential to become a hub for European innovation and technology in the semiconductor sector.

The factory is currently conducting pilot projects for new digital and robotic equipment, aligning with the principles of Industry 4.0.

In 2023 it was announced that the company would receive state aid as part of an EU initiative to boost microchip production in the bloc. The Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program, focuses on research and development in cutting-edge technologies.

While onsite, Abela praised the government's commitment to supporting innovation at facilities like ST, noting the bright future ahead for the company, which employs 1,800 people in Malta.

Highlighting the significance of microchips in modern technology, Abela emphasised Malta's role in the global technological landscape. With 2.7 million microchips processed daily at the plant, Malta's contribution to technological advancements was described as substantial.

Abela commended ST's dedication to Malta and acknowledged ongoing investments facilitated by Malta Enterprise and INDIS. Abela observed the development of state-of-the-art technology for testing and packaging digital microchips, particularly for automotive and industrial applications.

Asserting Malta's proactive stance in the global semiconductor industry, Abela highlighted Malta's participation in the IPCEI program, emphasising the tangible results witnessed through collaboration between educational institutions and industry players like ST.

Abela underscored the importance of collaboration between industry and research, citing recent agreements signed with organisations such as IMEC. He expressed confidence that initiatives like those at ST Microelectronics would strengthen Malta's innovation ecosystem, modernise the economy, and provide opportunities for youths.