Woman hospitalised after falling from height in apartment building

The woman fell from about a floor-and-a-half height in the communal area of an apartment block

nicole_meilak
28 March 2021, 5:44pm
by Nicole Meilak

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after suffering a fall in her apartment block at Triq Agatha Barbara, Żabber.

The 77-year-old woman fell from about a floor-and-a-half height in the communal area of the apartment block, with police notified of the accident at 3:45pm on Sunday,

A medical team went on site, together with members of the Civil Protection Department, to assit the woman.

She was taken to Mater Dei, and later certified to be suffering serious injuries.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
