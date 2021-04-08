Eunice Grech Fiorini appointed court director

Eunice Grech Fiorini will be appointed chief executive of the Court Services Agency, replacing her predecessor Frank Mercieca.

Over the past 23 years, Grech Fiorini served as director, assistant registrar, deputy registrar, principal and clerk within the Law Courts.

Between 2014 and 2018 she served as an assistant registrar before being promoted as a director registrar from 2018 onwards.

She graduated from the University of Malta with a Bachelor's Degree in Legal Studies, and subsequently became a legal procurator in 2009.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that Grech Fiorini's appointment will come into effect on 1 May this year, so that the transfer can be done gradually and prudently.

On the other hand, Frank Mercieca will be appointed as a consultant for the Court Services Agency.

Zammit Lewis thanked Mercieca for his work in the justice area, and further notified the Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti of this appointment.