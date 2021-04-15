Teenager hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien
The 17-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment
A youth was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Tarxien on Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred at 9pm in Triq San Anard.
Police said the 17-year-old from Fgura was driving an e-kick scooter when he was hit by a Fiat Seicento driven by a 35-year-old man from Zejtun.
The victim was taken to the Paola health centre before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
A police investigation is ongoing.