Teenager hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien

A youth was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Tarxien on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 9pm in Triq San Anard.

Police said the 17-year-old from Fgura was driving an e-kick scooter when he was hit by a Fiat Seicento driven by a 35-year-old man from Zejtun.

The victim was taken to the Paola health centre before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.