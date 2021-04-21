menu

Man arrested over suspected drug trafficking

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Marsa on suspicion of drug trafficking 

21 April 2021, 9:52am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force

A 38-year-old man was arrested after police caught him with a quantity of drugs, ready for trafficking. 

Police said the man was arrested in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa.

A search of the accused found 70 sachets of drugs suspected to be cocaine and eight sachets alleged to be heroin.

Magistrate Victor Axiak has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

The accused is expected to be brought to court this morning at 11:30am before Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

