Man arrested over suspected drug trafficking
A 38-year-old man was arrested after police caught him with a quantity of drugs, ready for trafficking.
Police said the man was arrested in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa.
A search of the accused found 70 sachets of drugs suspected to be cocaine and eight sachets alleged to be heroin.
Magistrate Victor Axiak has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.
The accused is expected to be brought to court this morning at 11:30am before Magistrate Doreen Clarke.