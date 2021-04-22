Youth arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

A 19-year-old was arrested after being caught carrying synthetic drugs by the Valletta District Police.

The Egyptian youth was arrested after midnight at Herbert Ganado Garden, Floriana.

Police said suspicion arose over a group of youths, and a search was carried out.

The accused was found to have 12 sachets of a suspected synthetic drug on his person.

Police said the circumstances showed that they were not for personal use.

The youth is expected to be brought to court this morning at 11am before magistrate Gabrielle Vella.