Court awards Keith Schembri €300 compensation over freezing order rights breach

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to prime minister Joseph Muscat, has won a court case contesting a wide-ranging freezing order over his commercial activities.

In a decision handed down this morning, Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff presiding the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional jurisdiction said it was “not reasonable and certainly could not be said to be the aim of the legislator” to have a person affected by a garnishee under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to cease to function commercially for a period of a year or until a bill of indictment is issued.

This was in breach of the European Convention of Human Rights, which required a balance between the general interest of the State and the interest of protecting the fundamental right of the individual.

The court found that Article 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (Chapter 373) doesn’t reach this balance and cannot be said to be proportionate between the measures given in this article and the right to the enjoyment of property.

The court has already had the opportunity to express itself on other remedies to counterbalance and avoid the companies suffering a death blow.

Schembri, his relatives and companies he owns, and several other business associates were hit by a wide-ranging freezing order last year as part of police investigations into allegations of money laundering. Schembri and 10 other people were subsequently charged in March on various counts, including money laundering, fraud and corruption.

Mintoff said that the applicants should have the right to recourse to the court issuing the order, requesting the revocation or changes in conditions and restrictions imposed by the order. They must have the opportunity to make their own submissions.

It would then be in the discretion of the court to decide whether there is a breach of enjoyment of private property.

The garnishee order caused negative consequences to the applicants who had no tools to contest it. For this reason, the court said the request for liquidation and payment of moral damages is justified.

The court awarded €300 to each of the 23 plaintiffs in moral damages.

Costs of the case were divided, one-fourth to be paid by the applicants and three-fourths to be paid by the defendant.

The Court ordered that a copy of the judgment be given to the Speaker of the House.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo appeared for the plaintiffs.