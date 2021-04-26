Traffic accident leaves 40-year-old hospitalised

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a traffic accident in Triq Sant'Andrija, Swieqi.

A crash took place between a Volkswagen Polo, driven by a 33-year-old from Naxxar, and a Benelli motorcycle driven by the victim, a 40-year-old Polish man from San Ġwann.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team, and was later transferred to hospital.

He is certified to be grievously injured.

The incident took place at 2:30pm on Monday.