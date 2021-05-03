Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in road accident
A collision between a motorcycle and a car left the biker with serious injuries
A collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and Toyota Vitz in Fgura left the biker seriously injured on Monday.
Police said the accident in Triq is-Sur happened at around 7:30am. The motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Italian man who lives in Fgura, while the car was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Paola.
The biker was given first aid on site but had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are underway.