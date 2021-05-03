Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in road accident

A collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and Toyota Vitz in Fgura left the biker seriously injured on Monday.

Police said the accident in Triq is-Sur happened at around 7:30am. The motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Italian man who lives in Fgura, while the car was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Paola.

The biker was given first aid on site but had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.