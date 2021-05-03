menu

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in road accident

A collision between a motorcycle and a car left the biker with serious injuries

kurt_sansone
3 May 2021, 1:03pm
by Kurt Sansone
Triq is-Sur, Fgura
Triq is-Sur, Fgura

A collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and Toyota Vitz in Fgura left the biker seriously injured on Monday.

Police said the accident in Triq is-Sur happened at around 7:30am. The motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Italian man who lives in Fgura, while the car was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Paola.

The biker was given first aid on site but had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.