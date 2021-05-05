menu

Worker grievously injured after falling off a scaffolding in Mellieha

33-year-old rushed to hospital after Mellieha incident

karl_azzopardi
5 May 2021, 5:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 33-year-old man has been grievously injured after falling off a scaffolding in Triq il-Mitħna l-Ġdida, Mellieha.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, after the man, who also resides in Mellieha, was carrying out works inside an office building.

A medical team was called on site, and rushed the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.