Worker grievously injured after falling off a scaffolding in Mellieha

A 33-year-old man has been grievously injured after falling off a scaffolding in Triq il-Mitħna l-Ġdida, Mellieha.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, after the man, who also resides in Mellieha, was carrying out works inside an office building.

A medical team was called on site, and rushed the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.