Għaxaq man admits to pastizzi shop hold-up

A man from Għaxaq has pleaded guilty to robbing a pastizzi shop at knifepoint.

41 year-old Kevin Borg appeared before magistrate Astrid May Grima this afternoon, accused of theft, aggravated by violence, illegal arrest, carrying a knife in public without a licence and recidivism.

Borg had held up the 19 year old girl behind the counter at the Mc Sims pastizzi shop in Għaxaq on 3 May this year, using a knife. Wearing an anti-covid mask and a hoodie, and carrying a knife, he had reportedly demanded €20 from the girl in order not to hurt her.

Borg, who said he was presently unemployed, pleaded guilty through his lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden. The court gave the man several minutes to reconsider his admission, but he insisted on his guilty plea.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia, and Janetta Grixti prosecuted.

Zammit said that the accused had explained that he had a drug problem for many years, stopping last year and had relapsed due to outside factors. “During the robbery itself he had apologised to the victim and had promised to refund her later.” The police suggested treatment.

Bonnett Sladden also argued for a treatment order in order to rid him of his drug problem.