Man critical after two-storey fall

The accident happened at Triq Emvin Cremona, Floriana

 

nicole_meilak
9 May 2021, 4:43pm
One man is suffering grievous injuries after suffering a two-storey fall on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called for assistance at at 2pm, at Triq Emvin Cremona in Floriana.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, whose identity is unknown, fell two storeys.

He was given first aid by a medical team, and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

He is certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

