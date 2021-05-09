Man critical after two-storey fall

One man is suffering grievous injuries after suffering a two-storey fall on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called for assistance at at 2pm, at Triq Emvin Cremona in Floriana.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, whose identity is unknown, fell two storeys.

He was given first aid by a medical team, and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

He is certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.