Carmel Chircop died with two gunshot wounds to the stomach

Paramedics recall finding Carmel Chircop’s lifeless body on the dayof the murder

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continued on Monday, with several witnesses testifying about the murder of Carmel Chircop.

The first witness, Miriam Buhagiar, an emergency worker who was working on the day of the murder recalled seeing the lifeless body of Chircop just outside the garage where the shooting took place.

She described the lifeless cadaver “with dilated pupils and no heartbeat.” The body was found face up with two gunshots to the stomach area, while his car was still in the garage.

“The body was cold and the skin was clammy. This shows he had been dead for quite a while,” she said.

Charlene Grech, also an emergency worker at the time, and stationed in the control room described receiving the call early in the morning. Someone had told her Chircop was already dead, but said paramedics still showed up on site.

Alana Caruana, a police sergeant, testified that on 4 December 2017, she was ordered to exhibit an arrest warrant for Jamie Vella. They had gone to his Mosta farm early in the morning. This was the day when police arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia but eventually only charged three - George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat.

A search was carried out on Jamie Vella and Robert Agius, she said.

Vella and the Agius brothers - Robert and Adrian - had been arrested but later released. They were re-arrested and charged with involvement in the murders of Caruana Galizia and Chircop earlier this year.

At the end of today's sitting, the prosecution and the defence discussed a bail application filed by Adrian Agius.

Prosecutor Wayne Camilleri argued against bail, insisting Agius might try to flee the country or influence witnesses.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela said proof must be shown of Adrian Agius trying to flee the country. “It’s not enough to say that he has contacts outside of Malta; there has to be proof.”

He also made reference to other murder cases in which the accused were granted bail. Abela insisted that if the AG's office is going to invoke public interest for denying the accused bail, this needs to be proved and clearly specified. He said jurisprudence showed that the severity of the crimes was not enough to justify the continued detention of the accused.

No decision was taken on bail, with the magistrate informing the parties that she will deliver her ruling in camera.

The case will continue on 6 July at 9:00am.

The Aguis brothers are facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.