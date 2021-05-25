menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

Follow live as the  compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech continues

matthew_agius
25 May 2021, 10:07am
by Matthew Agius
11:58 The court explains to Theuma that he is to give the context and explain the conversation using the knowledge he had at the time as well as any relevant information he acquired later. Kurt Sansone
11:57 Mercieca pipes up and he is found in contempt of court. He is warned that he will be expelled from the hall if he does it again. Mercieca is fined €150. He was arguing that he hoped the witness wasn't doing the same thing in his previous testimony. Kurt Sansone
11:56 The court irritably points out to the witness that he had previously said that he didn't know who ‘they’ were. Kurt Sansone
11:55 Theuma: “I'm referring to [unclear], but later he said the two others are Cardona's…” Kurt Sansone
11:55 Arnaud: “Johann tells you there are two others and you said ‘mela (of course)’.” Kurt Sansone
11:54 Theuma: “I was told that the police would pick me up on money laundering using the murder as an excuse. However, if il-Koħħu had to drop the allegations against me, I wouldn't be arrested.” Kurt Sansone
11:53 Arnaud goes on with the questioning. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Mercieca is admonished because he previously told the court that it had the duty to guide the witness. The court replied that it knew its role very well and warned of contempt. Kurt Sansone
11:52 Mercieca is instructed to make his observations after the witness finishes testifying. “Read the law,” the magistrate says. Kurt Sansone
11:51 The court admonishes defence lawyer Charles Mercieca for commenting. “Sit down and don't interrupt again,” the magistrate tells him. The court says the comments are contemptuous and would take steps against him for contempt of court if he persists. Kurt Sansone
11:50 Theuma: “No, no, no!” Kurt Sansone
11:50 Magistrate: “So, there was someone else feeding you the same information?” Kurt Sansone
11:50 Theuma: “I was agreeing with Cremona.” Kurt Sansone
11:49 Magistrate: “Are you saying you gave the impression that you knew what he was saying?” Kurt Sansone
11:49 Theuma says he didn't know what Cremona was referring to when he said Koħħu would not be able to testify but had pretended to go along with him. Kurt Sansone
11:47 Theuma says that he was assured he would not be arrested and would open up with Cremona as he was going through a difficult time. Kurt Sansone
11:46 Theuma explains if Vince Muscat had to retract the information he had given to the police, the Maltese police would have to inform their foreign counterparts that Muscat was wrong. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Arnaud reads from the transcript: ‘The inspector has to write overseas and tell them that the police were mistaken.’ Arnaud paraphrases and asks about this statement. Kurt Sansone
11:44 Theuma adds that Cremona had said one of the names is ‘Cardona’. However, he insists that he doesn't know who Cremona was referring to. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Theuma: “I didn't. He said he 'd tell me one day.” Kurt Sansone
11:43 The court interjects: “Cremona had told you ‘there are two others like you’. Had you asked who they were?” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Theuma: “I wouldn't believe that he is talking. I never spoke to him [Vince Muscat] but only to Alfred Degiorgio. But after being told it many times you have to get it in your head. I would always say that Vince il-Koħħu could not reveal [me]... but so I was told so many times, one time even his brother told me.” Kurt Sansone
11:41 “Ċensu is the problem,” Arnaud reads from the transcript. “Ċensu is Koħħu,” clarifies Theuma. Kurt Sansone
11:39 “It was a paper with typed out words… He told me that Koħħu had not accepted 30 years and that he had agreed to take 20 years and reveal me. The paper was signed by the AG and Arnaud,” the witness says. He adds that Johann [Cremona] got someone to threaten him. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Theuma is speaking about a typed-out document he had been shown. “J'alla ma kienetx ġiet mill-uffiċċju ta’ Omississ,” he says. The witness is not sure about this though. Kurt Sansone
11:27 The recording stops. Arnaud asks Theuma about it. Theuma's microphone is off or too far away to pick up his reply. The microphone is moved closer. Theuma says the conversation we just heard was not long before his arrest. “99% it was summer 2019,” he says. Kurt Sansone
11:26 Our court reporter tells us that the best way he can describe the sound of the recordings is like “hearing a conversation in a kitchen from inside the metal sink”. As soon as they start talking over each other or raising their voices it becomes just noise. The recordings were made by Melvin Theuma using a mobile phone, which means that all background noise was picked up along with the muffled conversations. Kurt Sansone
11:20 The recording plays on and the only clearly discernible parts of it are the swearwords. The voices are speaking about Koħħu (Vince Muscat). ‘Ostja m'aċċettax mill-ewwel...,’ can be heard in the recording. Kurt Sansone
11:11 The parties have written transcripts to follow the recordings from, while the press has none. This makes it harder to understand and report what is being said. Kurt Sansone
11:08 There is a problem with the sound. The defence protests because it’s hearing nothing. Kurt Sansone
11:03 Theuma recognises the voices in the recording. One is himself, the other is Johann Cremona. Cremona was a business associate of Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
11:02 The magistrate indicates several names of individuals that cannot be reported by the media. Kurt Sansone
10:58 A recording is played. Kurt Sansone
10:56 Theuma sits down on a chair in front of the witness box. Kurt Sansone
10:55 The court is thrashing out what will happen next for today with the parties. Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma takes the stand. It seems that we will be hearing more recordings. Kurt Sansone
10:51 “Donatas Mazenga,” says the witness. The defence informs the court that it will suspend her cross examination for another day. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks the witness to identify her line manager – the person who gave the instruction to stop the process. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Arnaud says that while it is true that he had only informed the defence a short while ago that Toma would be testifying today he says that the name of the witness had been known to the defence since November 2020. The court upholds the request and reserves the defence's right for cross-examination. Kurt Sansone
10:46 Lawyer Charles Mercieca says he had been informed that the Europol representative would testify less than 24 hours ago. As a consequence, the defence could not prepare a cross-examination, he tells the court. The defence reserves the cross-examination for a future sitting. Kurt Sansone
10:44 Toma says she had started work on extracting data from the SIM card, but was later instructed to stop. “It was between 23 and 26 October 2020,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:43 She explains that she did the same with a second device, an Iphone XS with a SIM card. “I started with the partial extractions and was trying to launch the cracking process but this model was not supported by our forensic tool at the time. It was kept alive. Later we received the new version of the forensic tool,” Toma says. Kurt Sansone
10:34 Toma says she then handed the device over to her colleague Giuseppe Totaro. Arnaud asks where the items were kept during that time. “They were always in the Faraday room,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:32 She says her line manager ordered her to do this. Kurt Sansone
10:32 Toma: “When we find the password, we might not be able to extract all the data. The exhibit was examined in a Faraday room, a room where no radio or mobile signals enter. It was placed on charge to keep it alive. I found the password on 9 January 2020. I was trying to make the full extraction and then I was told to stop and hand over to another colleague.” Kurt Sansone
10:28 Partial extraction is what is recoverable before the device is unlocked. Kurt Sansone
10:28 Toma: “Firstly I did partial extractions, then the unlocking process, found the passcode of one of the exhibits, then I started to do the full extractions but at one point they told me to stop and hand over the process to another colleague.” Kurt Sansone
10:27 Arnaud asks her about the signatures on the documents. They are hers and Sami's. Sami is the other Europol expert who testified a while back. “I was instructed by my line manager to receive the exhibits and immediately start the forensic examination,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:25 She is now giving the court the exhibit numbers. This is to confirm that they are talking about the same devices. Kurt Sansone
10:23 She says she was instructed to examine some exhibits in 2019 received at the Hague, Europol HQ. The items were handed over to her by a Europol expert. She received two phones with SIM cards. Kurt Sansone
10:23 Yulia Toma takes the stand. She is a digital forensic expert with 25 years’ experience working at Europol. Kurt Sansone
10:22 Magistrate: “This is not acceptable. If you want to present a note, the Police Commissioner should write one and it should be exhibited accordingly.” Kurt Sansone
10:22 The defence want to see the note but the court is refusing the request. Kurt Sansone
10:20 Magistrate Montebello emerges and the sitting begins. Superintendent Arnaud says he was directed to present a note from Europol before a Europol witness takes the stand. The court says it should have been presented in the registry, but takes a look at it. She says the document is not a note but a letter. “So, Europol is dictating to the court what it can and cannot ask the witness,” she observes after reading it. Kurt Sansone
10:13 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is inside the courtroom bringing us the latest updates. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Security is tight, as always. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Magistrate Rachel Montebello is in her chambers. Yorgen Fenech is in the dock and chatting with his lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyers Kathleen Calleja Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Theuma.

