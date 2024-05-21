Election Playbook: Imperium Love Island
For two men that probably think gay people shouldn’t be left around children, that political advert before Love Island certainly had undertones – here’s the day 20 line-up!
Propoganda Island: Passion met politics on the national broadcaster recently, with our Love Island viewings interrupted by election campaign videos before each ad break. We expected bombshells entering the villa, only to have some guy touching Norman Lowell’s rod (not the action we were expecting!). Other propaganda highlights from the night include two spots by the PL on the importance of voting Labour, and two spots by the PN on the importance of NOT voting Labour. I guess it's more entertaining than the Carisma and Crosscraft adverts?
Debate drama: There was some beef between Nationalist MP Adrian Delia and Labour MEP candidate Daniel Attard. It all started on Saturday when the two were supposed to debate each other on RTK103, but the plan fell through after Daniel Attard insisted on debating an election candidate, and not a sitting MP. This turned into a little tit-for-tat between the two on Facebook. Attard first insisted that he was ready to debate Delia, but Delia rebutted by pointing out that he didn’t turn up for the debate in the first place. Delia challenged him to a debate “on NET Television or One”, and Attard has since accepted the offer to appear for a debate on the Nationalist Party’s TV station. For anyone curious, the discussion will likely air at around 6:15pm.
Banner bandits = cleansing department?: We might have found out who the Gozo banner bandits are! Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius said that he’s been informed, after filing a police report, that his Gozo banners were actually removed by the Cleansing Department without notifying him prior. However, this means we might have two separate groups of banner bandits around. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola also had his Gozo banners removed and stolen, but they were found after a clean-up ahead of the President’s visit to Gozo. We eagerly await more details on this.
What’s happening today?: The Nationalist Party will be moving from Gżira to Floriana and Santa Luċija between 6pm and 7pm. The Labour Party will be in Isla at 5:30pm and in Żebbuġ at 6:30pm.
