menu

Yorgen Fenech misses court sitting due to illness

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech has been postponed to June 3

nicole_meilak
31 May 2021, 10:28am
by Nicole Meilak
Yorgen Fenech
Yorgen Fenech

Today's sitting in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech has been deferred after the alleged murder mastermind woke up ill on Monday morning.

An officer from the Corradino Correctional Facility presented a medical certificate to the court. He said that a doctor conducted a check-up on Fenech, and then confirmed that he was unwell.

The defence counsel requested that the sitting be adjourned and deferred to a later date. The magistrate met this request, postponing the sitting to June 3.

Yorgen Fenech is currently facing charges for masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Theuma was expected to testify this morning, but will instead testify in the next sitting.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

10:55 And on that note, the sitting has adjourned. The next sitting will take place on June 3 at 11am. Thank you for following. Nicole Meilak
10:54 Meanwhile, Inspector Keith Arnaud informed the court that a Europol expert will be able to testify on June 8 or June 9. Nicole Meilak
10:50 After a small head-to-head rebuttal between parte civile Jason Azzopardi and lawyer Charles Mercieca on whether deferring the sitting would prejudice the rights of the parte civile, the Magistrate has opted to adjourn today's sitting. Nicole Meilak
10:43 The prosecution and parte civile are objecting to the adjournment of today's case. The prosecution was set to finalise the cross-examination of Melvin Theuma today, with Theuma expected to testify this morning. Nicole Meilak
10:38 An official from the Corradino Correctional Facility is presenting a medical certificate on Yorgen Fenech's behalf. Nicole Meilak
10:37 Caruana Curran has just confirmed that Yorgen Fenech is feeling unwell. The defence is requesting that the sitting be deferred to a later date. Nicole Meilak
10:35 While the sitting has started, Yorgen Fenech is yet to arrive. Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are in the courtroom, appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca are in the courtroom appearing as defence counsel for Yorgen Fenech. Nicole Meilak
10:33 Good morning. We are reporting live from Hall 22, with Melvin Theuma expected to testify against Yorgen Fenech in today's sitting. Nicole Meilak

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.