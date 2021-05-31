Yorgen Fenech misses court sitting due to illness

Today's sitting in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech has been deferred after the alleged murder mastermind woke up ill on Monday morning.

An officer from the Corradino Correctional Facility presented a medical certificate to the court. He said that a doctor conducted a check-up on Fenech, and then confirmed that he was unwell.

The defence counsel requested that the sitting be adjourned and deferred to a later date. The magistrate met this request, postponing the sitting to June 3.

Yorgen Fenech is currently facing charges for masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Theuma was expected to testify this morning, but will instead testify in the next sitting.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.