Gozitan motorcyclist injured in Xagħra accident

A 48-year old man from Xagħra was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after getting involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around noon, when the man, who was driving a Sym motorcycle crashed into a Mitsubishi driven by a 54-year-old man also from Xagħra.

The accident happened in Sqaq San Marzjan, Xagħra, Gozo.

A medical team was called on site and administered first aid to the man, before he was rushed to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.