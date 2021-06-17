Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Luqa.
The accident occurred at around 6:45pm in Triq San Tumas.
Police said the 40-year-old motorcyclist lost control of the motorbike he was driving, falling, and hitting the pavement.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.