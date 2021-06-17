menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Luqa on Wednesday evening

17 June 2021, 8:44am
The accident occurred at around 6:45pm in Triq San Tumas
The accident occurred at around 6:45pm in Triq San Tumas

A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Luqa.

The accident occurred at around 6:45pm in Triq San Tumas.

Police said the 40-year-old motorcyclist lost control of the motorbike he was driving, falling, and hitting the pavement.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.