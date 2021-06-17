menu

Two injured in Gozo quad bike accident

The driver lost control and crashed into a wall while driving through Qala

nicole_meilak
17 June 2021, 3:00pm
by Nicole Meilak
File photo
File photo

Two French women were badly injured in a quadbike accident while in Gozo. 

According to police, one woman was driving the quadbike, with the other woman in the passenger seat. 

While driving through Triq Anton Buttiġieġ in Qala, the driver lost control and crashed into a wall.

The two women were given first aid on site, and eventually taken to Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.