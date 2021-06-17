Two injured in Gozo quad bike accident
The driver lost control and crashed into a wall while driving through Qala
Two French women were badly injured in a quadbike accident while in Gozo.
According to police, one woman was driving the quadbike, with the other woman in the passenger seat.
While driving through Triq Anton Buttiġieġ in Qala, the driver lost control and crashed into a wall.
The two women were given first aid on site, and eventually taken to Gozo General Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.