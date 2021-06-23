Man arrested after police find drugs worth over €100,000
The 32-year-old was arrested after 1.8kg of suspected cocaine was found in his possession
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police found 1.8kg of suspected cocaine in his possession on Tuesday in Birkirkara.
Police said after days of surveillance, they stopped a vehicle in Triq Borg driven by the accused.
A subsequent search of the vehicle found around 1.8kg of a white substance suspected to be cocaine as well as a sum of cash.
Police said the street value of the drugs if sold was just over €100,000.
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the inquiry.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court at 2:15pm.
A police investigation is ongoing.