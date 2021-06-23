Man arrested after police find drugs worth over €100,000

menu
The 32-year-old was arrested after 1.8kg of suspected cocaine was found in his possession

laura_calleja
23 June 2021, 12:45pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police found 1.8kg of suspected cocaine in his possession on Tuesday in Birkirkara. 

Police said after days of surveillance, they stopped a vehicle in Triq Borg driven by the accused.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found around 1.8kg of a white substance suspected to be cocaine as well as a sum of cash. 

Police said the street value of the drugs if sold was just over €100,000.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the inquiry.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court at 2:15pm.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
