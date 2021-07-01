Young man seriously injured in St Julian's argument

An 18-year-old was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after an argument broke out in St Julians.

The police said the argument, between a group of young people, took place in Triq id-Dragunara at 1:45am.

The French national was assaulted by one of the youths whose identity is not yet known.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.