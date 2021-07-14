Court hears bail submissions in Tal-Maksar compilation

The court has heard submissions on bail by Robert and Adrian Agius's defence lawyer when the compilation of evidence against them continued on Wednesday.

Lawyer Alfred Abela insisted that the prosecution had no more witnesses to present and it was unfair for the accused to be kept under preventive arrest. He presented a female witness, whose name cannot be published, who said she was ready to act as guarantor for Adrian Agius.

The prosecution objected to bail, insisting that in cases involving organised crime, the fear of tempering with evidence persisted and given Robert Agius's extensive travels abroad, the fear of absconding was big.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who is presiding the case, will deliver judgment on bail at a later stage.

Brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, face multiple charges in connection with the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of providing the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, while all four are accused of Chircop's murder. Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the Chircop assassination.

