Police arrest suspected human trafficker at Malta airport

A 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at Malta International Airport on suspicion of having organised the trafficking of people from Malta and for carrying a considerable amount of cash.

11 people from Bangladesh were stopped from travelling to Italy on suspicion that they were using forged documents.

The 36-year-old was carrying a considerable amount of cash and is suspected of organising the illegal traffic of people, in and out of Malta.

The Immigration and the money laundering units within the police are investigating the case and the man should be arraigned before Magistrate Victor Axiaq at around 1:30pm today.

The prosecution is in the hands of inspectors Christian Abela and James Turner. They will also be assisted by Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Maria Schembri from the Attorney General’s office.