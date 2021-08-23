Three teenagers injured in Kirkop explosion

Three teenagers were hospitalised on Sunday following an explosion in Kirkop.

The accident occurred at 5pm in an area known as tar-Ramlija.

Police said the teenagers were aged 14, 15 and 16. They were playing in fields when an undetonated firework exploded.

All three from Kirkop were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The 16-year-old was grievously injured; the condition of the other two is not known at this time.

A police investigation is ongoing, and an inquiry is being held.