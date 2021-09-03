E-scooter rider seriously injured after a traffic accident

A person riding an electric scooter was seriously injured following an accident on Friday morning.

Police said that at around 6:40am, a 56-year-old Bulgarian man, who was riding an e-kick scooter, suffered serious injuries after a traffic accident.

The police said that from its preliminary investigations, it appears that the accident occurred between an e-kick scooter driven by the Bulgarian who lives in Mosta, and an Opel Corsa driven by a 65-year-old Naxxar man, at Vjal il-Labour, Naxxar.

The Bulgarian man was assisted by a medical team and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Monica Vella is conducting an inquiry into the incident, with more police investigations will follow.