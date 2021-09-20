No one injured in substation fire at St Philip’s Hospital
Civil Protection Department officers at the site of the incident have controlled the fire
Civil Protection Department officers have managed control a fire which broke out at a substation on the St Philip’s Hospital grounds.
The police said no one was injured during the incident.
A spokesperson on the site of the incident said the fire started in a room on top of the substation at around noon.
Civil protection officers are still onsite to ensure that everything is under control.