No one injured in substation fire at St Philip’s Hospital

Civil Protection Department officers at the site of the incident have controlled the fire

20 September 2021, 12:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Civil Protection Department officers have managed control a fire which broke out at a substation on the St Philip’s Hospital grounds.

The police said no one was injured during the incident.

A spokesperson on the site of the incident said the fire started in a room on top of the substation at around noon.

Civil protection officers are still onsite to ensure that everything is under control.

