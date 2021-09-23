Police officers refusing Commissioner’s order to shave beards

The Malta Police Union has requested that the Police Commissioner repeals a circular ordering male police officers to shave their beards under pain of disciplinary action.

The circular demanded that every member of the police force, on duty or not, is shaven, properly dressed, clean and tidy.

The union claims the circular is unlawful and that the law does not give any discretion to the Commissioner to issue such an order.

The union said it will be monitoring the situation and will not exclude any further action.