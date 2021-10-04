Three charged with cocaine smuggling after police surveillance operation

Three people have been remanded in custody after being arrested on suspicion of forming part of an international drug smuggling ring.

Spanish residents Leonardo Jose Marques Uzcategui, 40, from Venezuela, Jose Angel Hernandez Perez, 47, from Venezuela, and Meiby Jazmin Ramirez Gomez, 22, from the Dominican Republic all pleaded not guilty to charges of importing, dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.

The trio were arrested after approximately 45 capsules of cocaine were found on the woman’s person when she arrived at the airport from Madrid on Saturday.

Police work continued between Saturday and Sunday, and following a surveillance operation the other two men were arrested in Msida and St Julian’s. More suspected drugs were found.

Before magistrate Noel Bartolo this afternoon, the three accused pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied.

Lawyer Joe Brincat was legal aid counsel to the accused.