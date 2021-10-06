menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday

laura_calleja
6 October 2021, 8:08am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 5:15pm in Triq San Anard
A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 5:15pm in Triq San Anard. 

Police said a 73-year-old man was riding a Honda ANC125 when it collided with a Peugeot 108 driven by a 29-year-old French woman.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. 

 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
