Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 5:15pm in Triq San Anard.

Police said a 73-year-old man was riding a Honda ANC125 when it collided with a Peugeot 108 driven by a 29-year-old French woman.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.