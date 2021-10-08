Contractor who dumped injured worker on road granted bail

Glen Farrugia, the building contractor accused of dumping an employee who suffered spinal injuries in a fall on the side of the road, has been released on bail.

Glen Farrugia, 31, one of two shareholders and a director of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors, had been remanded in custody upon arraignment on charges related to an incident involving a migrant construction worker who was left injured on the side of the road in Mellieħa, after a workplace accident..

Farrugia from Żebbuġ was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Lamin Jaiteh from Gambia, as well as several other charges relating to breaches of occupational health and safety and labour market laws, including failing to pay Jaiteh correctly for working on a public holiday, failing to pay for unutilised vacation leave, Saturday pay and overtime, as well as the statutory bonus, tax and national insurance.

After a marathon eight hour bail hearing, ending at 9:30pm last night, magistrate Marseanne Farrugia temporarily released the 31-year-old director of J&G Farrugia Contractors from arrest, after hearing all the civilian witnesses in the case.

Farrugia was ordered to guarantee his release with a €10,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €30,000. He must also observe a curfew and sign a bail book three times a week.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb, assisting the accused, praised the court’s dedication and efficiency, after hearing all the witnesses in one sitting and hearing the principal witness, the victim, via videoconferencing.

Jaiteh recounted how he had crawled to the pavement in pain after being dumped in the middle of the road by his boss. A woman who found Jaiteh in the road and helped him, also testified.

Superintendent Priscilla Caruana Lee and Inspector George Frendo are prosecuting. Lawyers Andrew Grima and Mattia Felice appeared for the Department For Industrial and Employment Relations.

Lawyer David Saliba appeared for the Occupational Health & Safety Authority and lawyer Gianluca Cappitta represented the victim in the proceedings.