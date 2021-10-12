Hawkers get suspended sentences for selling fake designer goods

Two men from Senegal, a man from Mali and another man from Ivory Coast have been handed suspended sentences after they pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit designer goods on the Marsaxlokk open air market.

Abdoulaye Diop, 31 and Modou Lo, 53 from Senegal, Mamadou Cisse, 45 from Ivory Coast and Khadem M’Bay,36 from Mali pleaded guilty before magistrate Charmaine Galea to selling the goods and operating their market stall without the necessary licence.

Diop, who holds an Italian ID card, was jailed for six months, suspended for a year and fined €120. Lo, who has an Italian residence permit was condemned to 10 months, suspended for three years and a fine of €500.

Cisse, who also bears an Italian ID card was handed a six month sentence, suspended for a year together with a fine of €120, while M’Bay, who has a Maltese ID card, was sentenced to 8 months suspended for four years and a fine of €300.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Gabria Gatt prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was legal aid counsel.