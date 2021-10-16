menu

Construction worker dead after three-storey fall in Ħamrun

A 50-year-old Bulgarian fell to his death from a construction site at Triq Karmnu Abela in Ħamrun

luke_vella
16 October 2021, 1:07pm
by Luke Vella
The man fell from a three-storey height while working on a construction site in Triq Karmnu Abela in Ħamrun (Photo:TVM)
Police said that a man lost his life after a three-storey fall from a construction site.

The incident occurred at around 11am at Triq Karmnu Abela in Ħamrun, while the man, a 50-year-old Bulgarian man from St Paul's Bay was doing some work.

A medical team assisted the victim but he was certified as dead on the spot.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia is leading an inquiry and police investigations are underway.

