Motorcyclist and pillion passenger seriously injured in traffic accident
Two persons were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Mellieha on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Triq il-Marfa.
Police said a 37-year-old man from Eritrea driving a Skoda Rapid collided with a 55-year-old man driving a Kymco motorcycle.
A 54-year-old woman was riding pillion on the motorcycle.
Both the 55 and 54-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.