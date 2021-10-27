Motorcyclist and pillion passenger seriously injured in traffic accident

Two persons were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Mellieha on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Triq il-Marfa.

Police said a 37-year-old man from Eritrea driving a Skoda Rapid collided with a 55-year-old man driving a Kymco motorcycle.

A 54-year-old woman was riding pillion on the motorcycle.

Both the 55 and 54-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.