Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Marsa

14 November 2021, 9:26am
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
A 35-year-old man has been hospitalised after getting hit by a car in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened at around 00:45 am, early on Sunday morning in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who is yet to be identified, was injured after getting hit by a Toyota Double Cabin driven by a 35-year-old from Santa Venera.

First-aid was administered on the site of the incident, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

