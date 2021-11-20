Car crash claims life of young man, leaves teenager in critical condition
The car crashed into a boundary wall and landed in a field
A car crash in the early hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 21-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.
Police said that at around 1am on Saturday, a traffic accident occurred at Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa, and from its preliminary investigations it results that the man who was driving a BMW 320 CD Sport, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a boundary wall and landed in a field.
A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called for assistance but regretfully the man was certified as dead on the spot.
A 19-year-old woman from Qormi was also in the car, and is being treated at Mater Dei hospital for serious injuries.
Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the accident.