Car crash claims life of young man, leaves teenager in critical condition

A car crash in the early hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 21-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

Police said that at around 1am on Saturday, a traffic accident occurred at Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa, and from its preliminary investigations it results that the man who was driving a BMW 320 CD Sport, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a boundary wall and landed in a field.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called for assistance but regretfully the man was certified as dead on the spot.

A 19-year-old woman from Qormi was also in the car, and is being treated at Mater Dei hospital for serious injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the accident.