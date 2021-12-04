Two separate road accidents land two men in hospital with grievous injuries

Police stated that two young men are in hospital with grievous injuries, after both were involved in separate road accidents within a span of few hours.

On Friday at around 6pm, an accident occurred at Triq San Pawl, Naxxar. From preliminary investigations, it results that a 28-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Audi TT and crashed into a wall.

Early on Saturday at around 1.30am an accident occurred at Triq Nazzjonali in Floriana. Police said that a 27-year-old man from Luqa lost control of his Daihatsu Sirion and crashed into a tree.

Both men were taken to Mater hospital in an ambulance, where they were later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.