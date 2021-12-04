Two separate road accidents land two men in hospital with grievous injuries
Two men lost control of their car and crashed into a wall and a tree
Police stated that two young men are in hospital with grievous injuries, after both were involved in separate road accidents within a span of few hours.
On Friday at around 6pm, an accident occurred at Triq San Pawl, Naxxar. From preliminary investigations, it results that a 28-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Audi TT and crashed into a wall.
Early on Saturday at around 1.30am an accident occurred at Triq Nazzjonali in Floriana. Police said that a 27-year-old man from Luqa lost control of his Daihatsu Sirion and crashed into a tree.
Both men were taken to Mater hospital in an ambulance, where they were later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
More police investigations will follow.