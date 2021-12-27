Fourth person charged over fake kidnap plot

A fourth person has been remanded in custody in connection with a recent attempt at extorting money by staging a kidnapping, after being discharged from hospital.

Glenn Busuttil, 44, from Attard pleaded not guilty to charges of fabricating false evidence, breaching a court-imposed treatment order and recidivism before Magistrate Elaine Mercieca.

Busuttil had previously been sentenced to prison in 2019 for drug trafficking. He did not request bail at his arraignment this morning.

Prosecuting police inspector Stephen Gulia told the magistrate how the Corradino Correctional Facility’s spiritual director had contacted the police after being called up by Mohammed Tahmasebi Ghareb Shiran, who told the priest that he had been kidnapped.

Some 50 police officers had been involved in the 24-hour nationwide search that ensued, eventually finding the ‘kidnapped’ man at a Gzira apartment owned by Jonathan Abela, who was later arraigned, together with Sarah Zammit, for their part in the fake abduction.

The police discovered that they had been using drugs together at the flat when they got the idea to stage a kidnap.

Iranian national Mohammad Tahmasebi Ghareb Shiran, 26, was jailed for nine months last week, after admitting to having fabricated the story in an attempt to get money for drugs.

READ ALSO: Man jailed for staging his own kidnap after surprise courtroom admission

During that arraignment, the court had been told that a fourth person would be arraigned after his discharge from hospital. The fourth person, Busuttil, was charged today.

Police Inspector Stephen Gulia told the court that a warrant for Busuttil’s arrest had been issued by the duty magistrate and that he was subsequently taken into custody at Abela’s residence.

Busuttil was unable to stand up during his court appearance, as he was recovering from an operation, the court was told. When asked his occupation by the court, Busuttil replied that he was unable to work due to a medical condition.

His lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, informed the court that his client was not requesting bail but asked the magistrate to order that the prison authorities see that the man receives all the medical assistance he requires.

The court, after noting that the accused was recovering from surgery, upheld the request.