Prosecution wraps up evidence in suicide case against warders

The prosecution in the case against a prison guard and her former colleague charged with the involuntary homicide of a female inmate who committed suicide last year, has finished the compilation of evidence.

The information was revealed in court on Wednesday, as the case against Alison Vassallo 41, from Fgura and Annabelle Cauchi 51, from Zebbug continued. The two are pleading not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Kimberly (Kim) Borg Nicolas Virtu had attempted suicide in prison and later died at Mater Dei Hospital three weeks later.

A magisterial inquiry had previously found that the two warders had failed to stick to protocols, leading to the prisoner’s death. They were also charged with committing a crime they were duty-bound to prevent.

Involuntary homicide carries a maximum prison term of four years and/or a fine of €11,000.

Copies of the inquiry were presented to the Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo. In light of the fact that all witnesses had testified in the magisterial inquiry, described by prosecuting inspector Paul Camilleri as a “voluminous one”, he informed Farrugia Frendo that the compilation was concluded.

A copy of the inquiry was already made available to the accused’s lawyers, who will be presenting their arguments in the next sitting in May.

Lawyers Rachel Tua and Edmond Cuschieri are appearing as parte civile for Kim’s family.

Lawyers Herman Mula, Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri are defending the accused.

