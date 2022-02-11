menu

Man grievously injured in Kalkara construction site accident

41-year-old hospitalised after falling one and a half stories in a Kalkara construction site

11 February 2022, 6:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 41-year-old Turkish man was grievously injured on Friday after falling a height of one and a half stories on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at a Kalkara construction site in Triq Santu Rokku at around 11 am.

The man, a Gzira resident, was administered medical assistance on the site of the accident, but was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

