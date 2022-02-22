Three-car accident on Marsa-Ħamrun bypass leaves one person injured

A collision between multiple vehicles took place on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the police said.

The collision occurred between three vehicles: a Kia Optima driven by a 73-year-old, a Toyota Townace driven by a 58-year-old and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 30-year-old.

A 46-year-old who was a passenger in the Kia Optima was seriously injured. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.