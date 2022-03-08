Six years jail for drug addict who robbed pharmacy with pistol-shaped lighter

A man who robbed a pharmacy using a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter in 2019 has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Silvio Camilleri, a 37 year-old Gzira resident, had admitted to stealing around €250 in cash from the Ta’ Xbiex pharmacy and threatening the cashier with a fake pistol, which turned out to be a lighter. Camilleri was also found guilty of attempting to rob a woman in the street the day after the hold up.

Camilleri, who has an acute drug problem, admitted to the hold up, which had taken place on December 4, 2019, but had denied using a weapon or any connection to a bag snatching attempt in Gzira the next day.

He argued that lighters shaped like handguns were common and easily found in the market. “I couldn’t do anything with it but light it up,” he had told the court.

As the robber leaned over the counter to reach into the till, the cashier had bravely pulled down the shawl Camilleri had used to conceal his identity, the court had been told.

With regards to the incident of attempted bag snatching, Magistrate Frendo Dimech observed that the evidence showed that the victim had been hit in the face and had ended up sprawled on the ground. Camilleri had then tried to steal her handbag, but failed.

An eyewitness who had seen the crime take place as he stood in his balcony testified to the assailant having been wearing a black hoodie. He had identified Camilleri after his arrest, some days later. The victim had also identified him in court, telling the magistrate how the man had repeatedly punched her in the face and caused bruising.

The court noted that Camilleri had chosen to testify, and had given a contradictory account, commenting that the case was proof of the Maltese adage “li l-giddieb għomru qasir.” (the trust will always out)

Although he was declared not guilty of using a firearm during the robbery, Camilleri was convicted of the other charges against him, including those relating to his failure to observe his bail conditions and recidivism.

Besides the six year prison sentence, the court also revoked Camilleri’s two bail decrees, ordering the confiscation of €25,000 in bail guarantees, which if unpaid will translate into a longer sentence.

He was also ordered to foot the bill for €1,400 in expenses relating to the appointment of court experts.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Fabian Fleri and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.