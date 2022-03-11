menu

Sulky driver killed in traffic accident in Rabat

A 66-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Rabat on Friday morning

laura_calleja
11 March 2022, 11:34am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A man was killed during a traffic accident in Rabat on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 9am in Triq Ħad-Dingli.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Skoda Yeti driven by a 49-year-old woman and two men riding a sulky.

The 66-year-old was certificated dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old’s condition is not known at this time.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
