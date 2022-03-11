Sulky driver killed in traffic accident in Rabat
A 66-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Rabat on Friday morning
A man was killed during a traffic accident in Rabat on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at 9am in Triq Ħad-Dingli.
Police said that a collision had occurred between a Skoda Yeti driven by a 49-year-old woman and two men riding a sulky.
The 66-year-old was certificated dead at the scene.
The 64-year-old’s condition is not known at this time.
Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the case.
A police investigation is ongoing.