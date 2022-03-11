Man jailed after dramatic airport arrest

A man who tried to escape from the police at the airport after being flagged by the immigration authorities for using a falsified document has been jailed for a year.

Inspectors Christian Abela and Roxanne Tabone arraigned 21-year-old tile-layer Mohamed Darwe Owis from Egypt before magistrate Elaine Mercieca this afternoon.

The man, who has been living in Malta for the past year, was charged with the falsification and use of a fake ID card. Owis was also charged with escaping from police custody on 9 March.

The prosecution described how Owis, who was wheeled into court with his leg in a cast and his arm in a sling, had bolted after he was stopped by immigration police on suspicion of having fake documents. He was arrested and handcuffed but managed to escape from the police, leading them on a chase before jumping over a wall in the parking area and injuring himself, requiring him to be treated in hospital.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop, appointed legal aid to the accused, informed the court that his client was pleading guilty to the charges.

The court, addressing the accused directly, explained that he was facing four charges for which there was the possibility of a prison sentence. He was given time to reconsider his admission but chose to confirm the guilty plea.

Inspector Abela told the court that the man had initially not cooperated and tried to escape, but had then given the police information which could help them in other investigations. He suggested a prison sentence, but not the maximum.

Chircop told the court that the man had cooperated and had made an early admission. “It is a pitiful situation. These crimes are committed because the person wants to live with dignity. He was passing through a very difficult financial situation and came to Malta in the hope of finding work. He ended up with no money.”

The crime was a desperate attempt to change his circumstances, argued the lawyer. “We have the small fish here. The big fish is still out there.” He asked the court to consider a minimum sentence in the circumstances.

After briefly retiring to chambers, the court found Owis guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment for one year. The magistrate urged the prison authorities to give him all necessary medical treatment in the circumstances.