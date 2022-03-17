Sisters charged over four kilos airport cocaine haul

Two Venezuelan sisters have pleaded not guilty to cocaine importation charges after four kilos of the drug was found in their luggage.

18-year-old student, Anna Valeria de Valle Lezama Guevara and beautician Yennifer Carolina Rendon Guevara, 29, both from Venezuela but living in Madrid, were arraigned before magistrate Lara Lanfranco by inspector Marshal Mallia this afternoon.

The two Venezuelan women were arrested at the airport yesterday upon their arrival on a flight from Madrid after officials found 4 kilos of suspected cocaine in their luggage.

In a statement issued this morning, the police said that the seized drugs had an estimated street value of €400,000.

The women, who are sisters, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their lawyer, Noel Bianco informed the court that bail was not being requested at this stage.

The court ordered that the women be remanded in custody. A freezing order over all of the women’s assets was requested. The court upheld the request for the freezing order.