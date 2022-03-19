Man dead after gas heater leak

The police have said a man lost his life after a gas heater leak at his residence.

It said that on Saturday at around 11:30am, it assisted a man at a residence in Triq il-Poeżija in Qormi together with the civil protection team.

From preliminary investigations, it results the 35-year-old man from Guinea-Bissau lost his consciousness after a gas heater leak.

A medical team certified the man dead on the spot.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the case and more police investigations will follow.