Eight hospitalised after traffic accident in Marsa

Eight people were injured during a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday afternoon when a trailer carrying Labour supporters crashed into two vehicles.

The accident occurred at 2pm in Triq Aldo Moro.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a DAF trailer driven by a 33-year-old man, a Honda driven by a 34-year-old and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 24-year-old woman.

As a result, eight people were injured, seven women ranging between 20 and 31, and a 24-year-old man.

The victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. A 28-year-old woman was certificated to be suffering from serious injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.