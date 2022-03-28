menu

Eight hospitalised after traffic accident in Marsa

Eight injured in Marsa traffic accident

laura_calleja
28 March 2022, 9:53am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 2pm in Triq Aldo Moro
The accident occurred at 2pm in Triq Aldo Moro

Eight people were injured during a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday afternoon when a trailer carrying Labour supporters crashed into two vehicles. 

The accident occurred at 2pm in Triq Aldo Moro. 

Police said that a collision had occurred between a DAF trailer driven by a 33-year-old man, a Honda driven by a 34-year-old and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 24-year-old woman. 

As a result, eight people were injured, seven women ranging between 20 and 31, and a 24-year-old man.

The victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. A 28-year-old woman was certificated to be suffering from serious injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.