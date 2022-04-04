Woman charged with cheque fraud

A woman from Santa Lucija has denied fraud, forgery and other charges after she was accused of attempting to cash falsified cheques.

Amanda Camilleri, 36, who told the court that she was unemployed, was arraigned on Monday, accused of fraud after she attempted to use falsified cheques, one of which was for €1,100.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the woman, who was also accused of forgery, handling stolen goods and recidivism. The accused has previous convictions for similar offences and theft dating back to 2012.

Prosecuting police Inspector Darren Buhagiar objected to the defence’s request for bail, arguing that there were civilian witnesses, including six priests, who were yet to testify. Releasing the accused could also interfere with ongoing investigations into third parties who the police planned to charge in connection with the crimes.

Mifsud told the court that his client had cooperated with the police and provided them with documentary evidence, which is now preserved. “I made the request for bail, not so that she can go out and carry on as if nothing happened…I know her criminal record is not like that of Pope Francis. She suffers from mental health problems and is undergoing treatment,” he said.

Bail was denied, however, due to the fear that the woman would tamper with evidence, also in view of her criminal record as well as the gravity of the offences with which she stands charged. The court said it was not convinced that she would comply with any bail conditions it would impose.

Mifsud informed the magistrate that the accused was dependent on methadone. As a result, the court ordered the prison authorities to ensure that she continued to receive medical treatment for her drug abuse problem whilst in custody.