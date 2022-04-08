Two men arrested after robbing vegetable vendor at knifepoint

Police have arrested two men behind a Kirkop holdup on a vegetable vendor.

The theft was carried out at around 2pm on Friday, when the two men robbed the vendor at knife point in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira 1915.

After the robbery, the two men fled the scene of the crime with a substantial amount of cash in a Peugeot 108.

District police, officials from the Rapid Intervention Unit and officials from the Major Crimes Unit immediately began their investigations and spotted the car in Triq il-Mitħna, Ħal Qormi.

The car was stopped and a 34-year-old residing in Zurriq, and a 46-year-old from Santa Venera were arrested. Seven baggies of heroin were also confiscated by the police.

The two men are also suspected in being behind a series of thefts in Qormi and Hamrun area.

Police investigations are ongoing.